XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 462,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XChange TEC.INC Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of XHG stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08. XChange TEC.INC has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $131.04.

XChange TEC.INC Company Profile

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

