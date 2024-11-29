XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $12.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. China Renaissance raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

XPEV opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in XPeng by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in XPeng by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

