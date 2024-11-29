Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Methanex

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$1.05. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MX

Methanex Stock Performance

TSE MX opened at C$65.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.58. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$49.21 and a 52-week high of C$74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dean Richardson bought 1,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,780.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Price bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.69 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,953 shares of company stock worth $262,064. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.