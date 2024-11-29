Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 97.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,938,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,142,000 after buying an additional 3,043,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,405,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,315,000 after acquiring an additional 481,285 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,759,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,571,000 after acquiring an additional 44,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,542,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,512,000 after acquiring an additional 291,486 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.