Zacks Research Expects Increased Earnings for Union Pacific

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Union Pacific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s FY2025 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $245.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.13 and a 200-day moving average of $238.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.