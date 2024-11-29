Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for PLAY FY2025 Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLAY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.