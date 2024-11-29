Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of GT Q4 Earnings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

GT opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,921.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 91.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,257,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $8,492,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 323.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 745,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

