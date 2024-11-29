Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of PEG FY2024 Earnings

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.3 %

PEG stock opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $95.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,290.99. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,753 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

