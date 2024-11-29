Zacks Research Has Weak Outlook for Wynn Resorts Q2 Earnings

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.80. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 618.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $850,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The trade was a 31.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

