Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Zoetis Earnings

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Zoetis in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $176.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 123,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 801.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.