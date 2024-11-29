Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for FANG Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.26 per share.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $176.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.02 and its 200 day moving average is $190.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,768.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,464,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

