Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for Revvity Earnings

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revvity in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Revvity’s FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

RVTY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $116.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89. Revvity has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 2,972.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Revvity by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 7,980.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

