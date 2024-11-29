Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for ONE Gas Earnings

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONE Gas in a report released on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.67.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 55.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after acquiring an additional 102,092 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 142,865 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 50,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

