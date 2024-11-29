Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Revvity Earnings

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Revvity in a report issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RVTY. Barclays reduced their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

RVTY opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. Revvity has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Revvity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 1.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Revvity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 2.3% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Revvity by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

