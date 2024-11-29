Zacks Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a report released on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

