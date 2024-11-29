ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $23.28. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 144,941 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZK. CICC Research started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.02.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZK

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $17,478,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,194,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,836,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.