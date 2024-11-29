Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,444.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 929,792 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,783,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zeta Global ( NYSE:ZETA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zeta Global news, COO Steven H. Gerber purchased 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. The trade was a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Steinberg acquired 53,676 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,726.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. This represents a 461.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.