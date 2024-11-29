Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.65.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $612,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,481,540.32. This trade represents a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $89,663.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,051.22. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,439 shares of company stock worth $11,576,823 over the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

