Zoned Properties Appoints Cole Stevens to Board of Directors

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ZDPY), a leading property investment company focusing on emerging and highly regulated industries, including the legalized cannabis sector, made a significant announcement in its recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On November 25, 2024, the Board of Directors of Zoned Properties appointed Cole Stevens to serve on the Board immediately.

Bringing with him more than a decade of experience in capital markets advisory, corporate finance, and strategic growth leadership, 28-year-old Mr. Stevens has a commendable track record in driving value creation and expansion across various sectors such as technology, healthcare, and real estate. Previously serving as the President of AllAccess Capital Markets, a notable capital markets advisory firm in North America, Mr. Stevens has showcased exceptional leadership and financial acumen.

With a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Ted Rogers School of Management at Toronto Metropolitan University, focusing on Global Management, Zoned Properties believes that Mr. Stevens’ strategic insights will greatly benefit the Company as it continues its mission of providing innovative real estate solutions in emerging regulated markets.

In conjunction with his appointment, Zoned Properties entered into a Stock Option Agreement with Mr. Stevens on November 25, 2024. The agreement grants Mr. Stevens an option to purchase 105,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $0.49 per share, with a vesting schedule that extends over a period and expires on November 25, 2034.

Moreover, a Stevens Indemnification Agreement was also established between Zoned Properties and Mr. Stevens on the same day to supplement the indemnification provisions outlined in the Company’s articles of incorporation and bylaws.

Subsequently, on November 27, 2024, Zoned Properties issued a press release officially revealing Mr. Stevens’ appointment to the Board of Directors. The Company expressed its enthusiasm and optimism regarding the significant value that Mr. Stevens’s expertise would bring to the Company’s growth strategies and competitive positioning.

The information disclosed in the 8-K filing, along with the press release, is provided for informative purposes and is not considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, the Company’s disclaimer reiterated that the information should not be incorporated in any future filings unless explicitly referenced.

