Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 765.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 436.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 613.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $204.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.36. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.48.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

