1,487 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $197.68 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $202.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $500,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,882,801.43. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,119,161.60. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,255. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.