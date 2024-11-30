2,203 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,203 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.22.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LPX opened at $118.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

