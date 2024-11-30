325,246 Shares in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 325,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.19% of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $122,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $87.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

