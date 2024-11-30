45,229 Shares in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 45,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mativ by 33.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Mativ by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 864,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $13.15 on Friday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $714.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mativ in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mativ

About Mativ

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.