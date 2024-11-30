5,422 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 350.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 105,547 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

