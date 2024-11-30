90 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 90 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,648,000 after acquiring an additional 704,460 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,784,000 after purchasing an additional 164,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 106,002 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,393,000 after buying an additional 65,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 607.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after buying an additional 64,722 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $600.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $456.83 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $571.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.46.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

