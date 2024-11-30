a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.24. 4,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 8,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $236.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

