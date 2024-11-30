AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

