Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $277.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.52. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,732,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 200,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 429,456 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

