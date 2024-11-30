ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Up 79.2% in November

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the October 31st total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVC opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. ABVC BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

