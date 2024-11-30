ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $56.82 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

