Actinium Pharmaceuticals Announces Election of Class II Directors and Approval of Proposals at 2024 Annual Meeting

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently held its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders on November 27, 2024. The company reported the election of Class II directors and the approval of various proposals during the meeting.

Get alerts:

As detailed in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2024, the terms of each of the Company’s Class II directors were set to expire at the Annual Meeting. The Board of Directors nominated each director for re-election, and at the meeting, both Sandesh Seth and Jeffrey W. Chell were elected as Class II directors of the Board. They will serve for a term that extends until the Company’s 2027 annual meeting of stockholders.

During the meeting, a total of 19,724,287 shares of the company’s common stock, with a par value of $0.001 per share, were present in person or represented by proxy. With a total of 31,195,891 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding as of the record date on October 29, 2024, each share was entitled to one vote.

The matters brought to a vote of the company’s stockholders were unanimously approved. These matters included the election of Sandesh Seth and Jeffrey W. Chell as Class II directors for a three-year term, which will conclude at the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Additionally, the appointment of Marcum LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, was also ratified.

The results of the voting showed strong support for both proposals, with all proposals being approved by the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting. The final voting results confirm the election of directors and the ratification of the accounting firm’s appointment.

These results mark an important step for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, ensuring continued strong corporate governance and financial oversight as the company moves forward. Detailed information about the proposals can be found in the Proxy Statement filed by the Company prior to the meeting.

The company reported that the results disclosed in the report are the final voting results, indicating that no other matters were considered or voted upon at the meeting. This reaffirms the shareholders’ confidence in the management and direction of Actinium Pharmaceuticals moving ahead.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Actinium Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

See Also