Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Up 50.8% in November

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHEXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

