Advent Technologies Faces Listing Non-Compliance, Plans Submission to Nasdaq by January 2025

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market, indicating a non-compliance issue with periodic requirements for continued listing.

The notification pointed out that Advent Technologies failed to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2024, by the mandated deadline of November 20, 2024. Despite this non-compliance, there will be no immediate impact on the listing or trading of the company’s shares.

According to Nasdaq rules, Advent Technologies now has until January 21, 2025, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rules. Should Nasdaq approve the submitted plan, the company might be granted an extension until May 19, 2025, as specified in the letter, to meet the compliance requirements. However, the acceptance of the plan and the subsequent compliance are not guaranteed by Nasdaq.

Advent Technologies has affirmed its commitment to presenting a compliance plan to Nasdaq by the January 21 deadline. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Gary Herman, expressed this dedication as they work towards ensuring adherence to Nasdaq’s regulations.

As the situation unfolds, shareholders and investors will be keen to track further developments to discern the impact of Advent Technologies’ efforts to address the listing non-compliance issue.

