Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.