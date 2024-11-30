Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 4,036.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 245,351 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,887,000 after buying an additional 209,511 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,740,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth $3,258,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLUS opened at $80.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,907.98. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

