AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 25.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $184,854.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,343.04. This represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,782 shares of company stock worth $372,615 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AeroVironment Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $194.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.23. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.51 and a 52-week high of $236.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
