Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on AEMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
