Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AEMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.74.

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.