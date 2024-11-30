Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$74.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Stock Up 2.5 %

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$52.76 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$45.96 and a 1 year high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.