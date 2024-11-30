AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,090,000 after buying an additional 605,509 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,323,000 after buying an additional 391,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,187,000 after buying an additional 335,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after buying an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $130.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.