AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Down 16.3% in November

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,250,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 50,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 35.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,029 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after acquiring an additional 242,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.



AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

