Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aimei Health Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aimei Health Technology by 3.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 608,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aimei Health Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Aimei Health Technology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 442,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 167,223 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aimei Health Technology by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Aimei Health Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Aimei Health Technology Price Performance

Aimei Health Technology stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. Aimei Health Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Aimei Health Technology Company Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors.

