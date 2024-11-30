Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the October 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Ajinomoto Price Performance
AJINY stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.09. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Ajinomoto
