Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in November

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 402,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.7 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $80.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.