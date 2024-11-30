Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in November

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 402,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.7 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Akzo Nobel stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $80.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98.
About Akzo Nobel
