Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $23.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.58.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

ACI stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 322,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,229,000 after purchasing an additional 592,711 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

