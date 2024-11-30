Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 13,710 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 105.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $219,393.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253.65. This trade represents a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $707,411.74. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,226 shares of company stock valued at $314,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %

LSCC stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $85.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.