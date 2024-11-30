Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,987.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 89.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 554.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Freshworks by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $51,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,780.34. This represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $102,798.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,428.43. This trade represents a 26.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,683 shares of company stock worth $397,518. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshworks Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

