Algert Global LLC Grows Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Evolent Health by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVH stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.58.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

