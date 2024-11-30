Algert Global LLC Grows Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 1,167.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,730 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.12% of Revance Therapeutics worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RVNC. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.66.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.95. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.