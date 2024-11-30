Algert Global LLC Grows Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 188.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.15% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE UHT opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $583.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 224.43%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

